TOKO

Create & share polls directly in your Snapchat Stories

TOKO makes polls creation and sharing available in Snapchat, something that's already very popular in other social apps (IG, FB, Twitter). People love sharing and answering polls, so we're sure they'll love it in Snapchat as well!
