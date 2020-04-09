  1. Home
  2.  → The Peel Touch Tool

The Peel Touch Tool

Open doors & press buttons without touching them

The hook & pointer enables you to open doors, press buttons, and checkout without touching shared surfaces. It's cut from a solid piece of brass, which is naturally antimicrobial. It goes on your keychain so you always have it with you.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review1.0/5
Marshall Haas
Marshall Haas
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! When the pandemic hit, we got to work on an idea that solves a problem everyone has... avoiding germs. The touch tool has many features: - Open doors & press buttons without having to touch them with your hands. - Designed for your keychain so you always have it with you. - Made from a solid piece of brass, which is naturally antimicrobial. - We included a subtle bottle opener so you can look forward to future celebrations with friends once our lives return to normal after the pandemic. We will begin shipping by the end of the month. We're now in production.
UpvoteShare
Kurt Madsen
Kurt Madsen
Doesn't this just transfer the germs in your pocket?
UpvoteShare