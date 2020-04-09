The Peel Touch Tool

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Marshall Haas
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! When the pandemic hit, we got to work on an idea that solves a problem everyone has... avoiding germs. The touch tool has many features: - Open doors & press buttons without having to touch them with your hands. - Designed for your keychain so you always have it with you. - Made from a solid piece of brass, which is naturally antimicrobial. - We included a subtle bottle opener so you can look forward to future celebrations with friends once our lives return to normal after the pandemic. We will begin shipping by the end of the month. We're now in production.
Doesn't this just transfer the germs in your pocket?
