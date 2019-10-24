Discussion
Doug Imbruce
Maker
As our total number of our connections grow, the connection we have with each other suffers. Between vanity metrics, intrusive ads, and creepy followers, social media has become noisy and irrelevant. It's making us sad! There has to be a better way to share. "10" provides an intimate, authentic alternative. It helps you share more with a smaller number of people. The app effortlessly distributes the photos you capture on your device to a preselected group of ten. No fancy in-app cameras here. Just the real you, sharing real photos with real friends. The best part? It all happens in the background: 10 recognizes what you’re capturing. Anything NSFW, screenshots, documents and other private photos are blocked, but the photos your friends want to see are shared automatically. So stop wasting time figuring out that perfect post or crafting that superb story. Show the people you love your most authentic self - and see what they're capturing in return. React and chat 1-1. Real friends... real photos. No work... no worries. For love, not likes!
