- Change colors whole UI
- Inject CSS for advanced customization
- Inject Extensions to extend functionalities, manipulate UI and control player.
- Inject Custom App
- Enable some additional, hidden features
- Remove bloated components to improve performance
Nguyễn Xuân KhánhMaker@khanhas · Code monkey
spicetify-cli is a multi-platform, simple command-line tool to manipulate Spotify desktop client as your will. It can change UI elements, inject scripts and custom apps to extend functionalities. Hope you have fun! Any question and suggestion is also welcomed, both in Product Hunt and Github!
