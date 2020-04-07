SneakyNutrient

  1. Home
Your nutrition guide

Create a recipe, get detailed nutrition data of it, share it.
Daily - track all consumed nutrients throughout the day.
Free, no sign up required, data stored in your browser.
Discussion
Marius Nalivaika
This seems interesting, can definitely see it used by 'influencers' to show the food side of their recipes that is for sure!
