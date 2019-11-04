Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Love this idea, I love boating, I have a small fishing boat that I use with my grandad on trips, this would come in handy as so easily things can change
@aaronoleary Hi Aaron and thanks for your comment :) Yes, we have developed this with the idea that rescue services should be able to focus on the critical events, and that boaters are more than capable and willing to help each other given the right tool! The MVP was built specifically for our beach head market which is Norway, so we have some work to do in terms of localisation still.
Hello fellow makers! We have been working on Seaber for about 8 months now, and we have already done a soft launch of both the app and the tracker this summer. We are now looking to gather more insights from a broader userbase (our current pool of pilots is 500 strong), and therefore I am looking to find more users here on Producthunt. Not quite sure what to write in this first comment, but please; download the app, play with it and give us your feedback and help us make the product even better :)
