Guillermo Paco Cornejo
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! Did you know there are almost 9 million registered motorcycles in the US? You rarely see them because for most, it's a fun toy to use on weekends, far away from the congestion of cities. Instead of paying full price to buy a motorcycle for your weekend fun, Riders Share allows you to access incredible riding experiences when you want to. With over 11,000 motorcycles listed, Riders Share is the largest motorcycle sharing platform. We connect under utilized motorcycles with people that want to ride them. To make it trustworthy, we provide insurance, liability protection, roadside assistance, reviews, messaging...all the features you have come to expect from sharing websites, plus motorcycle helmets. Most importantly, we use machine learning to manage risk and keep everyone as safe as possible. On our website, you can rent from the largest variety of bikes in the world: Harley, Ducati, BMW...with side cars, scooters or even 3 wheeled motorcycles. On top of that, our prices are typically 60% lower than those of a regular rental shop, and you don't have top wait 2 hours at the rental counter. All you need is a motorcycle license. As a motorcycle owner, you have to pay for maintenance, insurance, and possibly finance payments every month. You probably wish to buy more upgrades for your bike, or possibly add a touring motorcycle to complement your sport bike. On Riders Share, you can make an average $150 per booking - in some cases enough to offset the cost of ownership. One of our users, David S., started out with one Ducati Monster and now was 20+ motorcycles listed - all of his dream bikes. Mobile apps are coming soon. We'd love for you to browse our bikes and fall in love with them - maybe even take them for a spin. Thank you, Guillermo Cornejo Founder, Riders Share
Really cool idea! Will definitely look to rent a bike next time I'm in the US.
Wow!
This looks like it’s the Airbnb for motorbikes. Really cool platform. How are you guys handling insurance? Does the renter pay for it as part of the rental agreement?