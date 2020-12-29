discussion
SARVESH DUBEY
Maker
What is RefCareer? As a Job Seeker Ref Career is a tool to maximize your chances of getting referred to an opening in any firm looking for candidates. Get in touch with employees currently working with the firm willing to refer a potential candidate for the job opening. Jobseeker gets referred by an employee currently working with the firm and goes through the selection process. Both the sides win, a job seeker gets a suitable job while the referee gets incentivized by the firm for bringing in suitable candidates. As a referee Potential candidates get in touch with you for job openings in your firm. As per the company policy, you refer the best candidate/candidates for the job opening. You get recognized in your firm for bringing in potential candidates and saving the resources and time for the company. How to use RefCareer? Keep your resume/CV ready. Type in https://refcareer.netlify.app in your browser. Search for available job openings. Get in touch with people willing to refer you for the position. Get Hired! Who can use RefCareer? Job seekers Employees that wish to refer suitable candidates.
@sarvesh_dubey shabash mere cheetay