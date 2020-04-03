  1. Home
Messaging for Teams that focus

Messaging that’s designed to keep your team connected, without overburdening your day-to-day. Everything in Quill is a thread. Focus on a topic, make decisions, and stay inflow.
Quill is available on macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS and Android.
Discussion
Steven Dixon
Hunter
Discovered this Quill Chat Via a great thread on Hacker News
Pradeepb28
Was it developed on QuillJS editor?
Richard Patrick
Nice! Good luck on the launch
