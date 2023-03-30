Products
Query Kitty
Query Kitty
Unleash AI-Powered Productivity at Your Fingertips
Query Kitty is a productivity-boosting Chrome extension powered by AI. It simplifies tasks such as text transformation, answering questions, enhancing social growth, automating spreadsheets, and generating code. It's easy to use and saves you time.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Query Kitty
About this launch
Query Kitty
Get More Done in Less Time ChatGPT for the Impatient ones.
Query Kitty by
Query Kitty
was hunted by
Vaibhav Kalra
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Vaibhav Kalra
. Featured on April 4th, 2023.
Query Kitty
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Query Kitty's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
