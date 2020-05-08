Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Paintr
Paintr
Digital painting with your phone
Funny
Art
+ 1
Paintr is a digital canvas on which everyone can paint on, with their phone. That's right - with a built in inertial measurement unit in almost every phone, Paintr brings control and flexibility back to your hands.
Scan the QR code. And you're in!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
5 Reviews
5.0/5
William Fernandez
Interesting and funny!
Upvote (1)
Share
2 hours ago
Priya Iyer
Creative one. Congrats!
Upvote (1)
Share
2 hours ago
Send