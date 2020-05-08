  1. Home
Paintr

Digital painting with your phone

Paintr is a digital canvas on which everyone can paint on, with their phone. That's right - with a built in inertial measurement unit in almost every phone, Paintr brings control and flexibility back to your hands.
Scan the QR code. And you're in!
Discussion
William Fernandez
William Fernandez
Interesting and funny!
Priya Iyer
Priya Iyer
Creative one. Congrats!
