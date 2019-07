Arrington-backed Crypto Loans Firm to Accept Telegram's Token as Collateral - CoinDesk Crypto loans firm Nexo says it will accept the gram ICO token from Telegram as collateral. Trouble is, the tokens may not be available for some time. Nexo said that, once tokens have been received following the first public sale of gram tokens through the Liquid exchange platform, kicking off on July 10, it will allow customers to use the tokens as backing for its instant credit lines and planned credit card.