MOFT Universal Stand
A foldable laptop stand that supports all kinds of laptops
Reviews
One-piece design, useful as usual
The lighter, the better.
The MOFT stand is useful for my laptop, which has vents underside. It provides venting holes and gives a better cooling effect and performance for my laptop on the go. Highly recommended.Nie Jeanie has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Maker
Yang Wang
The laptop has offered us the maximum flexibility to work anywhere, but it also leads to shoulder pain and diminished comfort. Disappointed by the bulky laptop stands on the market, we set out to make the MOFT invisible laptop stand, which is lightweight, portable, convenient, patented and feels “invisible”. That’s about our adhesive MOFT stand, which raised over USD $1 million from over 50k backers on Kickstarter, Indiegogo and Makuake. A huge success indeed, but we didn’t stop there. With the help of our awesome users, we’ve developed the Universal version in response to the market. The Universal version with the perforated surface is compatible with more laptop models for better cooling and can be folded and stored in 10 seconds as well.
Very stable, foldable and easy to carry on the go. The hole on the back of the stand also helps to dissipate heat.
His invention looks great, but 3 inches seems to me a lot of height (a lot of tilt), I would like to lift 1 inch and maximum 2 inches to work comfortably. I hope you can reconsider. Receive blessings.
Unique Design.
It completely changed my workflow, no more need to be hunchbacked in front of the computer!