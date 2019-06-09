mediumship
Read all Medium stories for free.
#1 Product of the DayToday
Reviews
View all 3 reviews →
+3 reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Niiiice, free reading!
Naaa
Great helper to get medium articles without the constant paywallPeter Thaleikis has used this product for one week.
- Pros:Cons:
Read for free 😂
None
I don't have to open Incognito anymoreAkshay Kadam(A2K) has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Maker
Swapnil Agarwal
🤗 Hugs and / or 🐛 bugs are welcome!
3 UpvotesShare
@swapagarwal How is this not against Medium's Terms of Service?
Maker
@amrith We've emailed to Medium's security department about this issue, and the reply says that the method is intended. https://github.com/swapagarwal/m...
1 UpvoteShare
Maker
@swapagarwal @amrith The technique used is tweeted by Medium's founder, and we doubled checked it with them through email. So I think it's totally fine ;)
1 UpvoteShare
@amrith @swapagarwal You asked them if removing the paywall when coming from twitter was intended or an issue —an answer you already knew— and they replied that it was intended, not that it’s ok to create an extension to bypass the whole paywall from anywhere.
Awesome job..great I don't have to incognito to access medium again!