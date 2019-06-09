Log InSign up
mediumship

This extension does not exploit any illegal vulnerabilities.
Jesus Najera
Peter Thaleikis
Akshay Kadam(A2K)
Helpful
  • Peter Thaleikis
    Peter ThaleikisDeveloper & Indie Hacker
    Pros: 

    Niiiice, free reading!

    Cons: 

    Naaa

    Great helper to get medium articles without the constant paywall

    Peter Thaleikis has used this product for one week.
  • Akshay Kadam(A2K)
    Akshay Kadam(A2K)Maker of all things JavaScript 😘
    Pros: 

    Read for free 😂

    Cons: 

    None

    I don't have to open Incognito anymore

    Akshay Kadam(A2K) has used this product for one day.
Swapnil Agarwal
Swapnil Agarwal
Maker
🤗 Hugs and / or 🐛 bugs are welcome!
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag
@swapagarwal How is this not against Medium's Terms of Service?
Swapnil Agarwal
Swapnil Agarwal
Maker
@amrith We've emailed to Medium's security department about this issue, and the reply says that the method is intended. https://github.com/swapagarwal/m...
Johnson
Johnson
Maker
@swapagarwal @amrith The technique used is tweeted by Medium's founder, and we doubled checked it with them through email. So I think it's totally fine ;)
Pedro J. Martínez
Pedro J. Martínez
@amrith @swapagarwal You asked them if removing the paywall when coming from twitter was intended or an issue —an answer you already knew— and they replied that it was intended, not that it’s ok to create an extension to bypass the whole paywall from anywhere.
Alistair Holmes (AllyCat)
Alistair Holmes (AllyCat)
Awesome job..great I don't have to incognito to access medium again!
