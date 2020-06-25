Discussion
7 Reviews
Clément Rensag
Maker
Bonjour Product Hunt 👋 We are thrilled to share with you our new app ! In three words we developed Livapp because it's : Easy to set up, you only need a tripod and a smartphone for a pro broadcast. Simple to use, no need professional skills in livestreaming to make it works . And Reliable, it will shows you in which quality your bandwidth allows you to broadcast and even save your live in hd quality on your phone. You can now : 1/ Enrich your live show with your presentation, your logos or the names of the presenters. 2/ Use the remote function to remotely play the slides of your presentation. 3/ Easily capture the best moments of your intervention while your broadcasting with the mini clip function. 🇫🇷 We're a small, 100% bootstrapped team from France that's always looking for feedback to help us build the best and simplest livestreaming solution on 🌍 🔥 Lifetime offer for PH'ers Get a 50% lifetime discount on Pro. To redeem use "PH50" on your Billing page once logged in (usually $30/mo, now $15). 👇FAQ👇 How much does it cost? It's free to download, and you have 15days trial will all features available without engagement, at the end of this period, 2 possibilities : 1- There is a freemium version that allows you to broadcast with limited features 2- And a pro version with all features unlocked at 30$/month When will it be available on android? Very soon, we are currently working on the android version and we hope to release this version for the end of August. Questions or concerns? Please feel free to comment or reach out to us on contact@swishlive.com ! I'd be glad to hear from you! Get started for free : https://swishlive.onelink.me/JFH...
