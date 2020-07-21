  1. Home
include.ai

Web automation for everyone

Make the web work for you. A Chrome Extension to easily build, run, and share web automations to extract data, automate repetitive workflows, customize websites, and more!
Discussion
Ana Maria
Nice hunt! good luck
William Fernandez
Looks great! Congrats on the launch.
Benjamin Willis
Great work!
