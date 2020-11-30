discussion
Hey PH, we built the definitive iOS icons marketplace you've all been waiting for! If you're on the hunt for the perfect icon set, make sure to check us out. We've already got some of the most amazing icon sets available, and they're bound to increase during the next days. Here you can have your daily feed of icon packs. Creators: head over and submit your icon sets, it is (of course) free and it takes just a minute! (If you decide to do it, please consider giving us an affiliate fee 🙃 most creators are sharing 20-25% with us, but it's you who decides how much. If it's fine for you, it's fine for us!) This is just the first launch, but we have tons of stuff planned for the next days. Make sure to also follow the @iconos_app twitter account, something cool is gonna happen there soon 👀 Last but not least, don't forget to share iconOS and your favourite icon sets on Twitter and social media. That way you'll support the creators and help us spread the word about the beautiful world of custom icon themes ✨ A glimpse of our future features: - You'll be able to save your favourite icon sets, and easily find them in your profile page. - Get periodic updates on the coolest icon sets that gets uploaded every week, delivered straight to your inbox. Only the ones you care about. - Like the style of a creator? Easily find all of their icon sets. Many of you have multiple icon sets, so we're thinking of you! - Curated icons collections - Because sometimes you just want to go straight for the best - Couple your icons with the perfect.. oh I can't say that yet, right Some fun facts: - If you visit iconOS from Product Hunt, you'll be granted minicats! Lots of minicats! 🐱 - The logo spins when you hover on it. I often find myself spending an unusual amount of time doing it. And if you're coming from Product Hunt you also get a pleasant surprise. - On desktop, every time you refresh the homepage a completely random icon set pops up. If you click on it you'll be redirected to the icon set. - The emoji in the footer is also random on refresh. Why? I wonder that too sometimes - The icons thing is just a cover up, our secret plan is to push Apple in making an iPhone nano.
