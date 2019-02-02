Log InSign up
heero

Helping businesses secure more online reviews

Secure more online reviews for your business

We are helping brick and mortar businesses bridge the gap between happy customers in your location and genuine online reviews.

Sebastian GräfMaker@sebastian_g
Hey Hunters, I've made this in the last couple of weeks and launched earlier this week. The goal is to help businesses secure more genuine, valuable online reviews. Planned next are things like print templates to make it easier to get started. Sebastian
Logan Hale
Logan Hale@loganhale
Having trouble with signup. I confirm email. Then try to log in and says user doesn’t exist. Twice with two diff login emails and diff pws
Sebastian Gräf
Sebastian GräfMaker@sebastian_g
@loganhale Thanks for testing Logan! I couldn't reproduce this right now with my own email. I'll dig into it.
