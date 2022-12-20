Products
Home
→
Product
→
Gynger
Ranked #14 for today
Gynger
Buy software better
Visit
Upvote 10
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Gynger is a financing platform that provides immediate access to non-dilutive capital for SaaS purchases. Companies are underwritten within minutes, have their vendors paid the next day, and manage all their software contracts in one dashboard.
Launched in
Fintech
by
Gynger
Retool
About this launch
Gynger
Buy software better
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Gynger by
Gynger
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Fintech
. Made by
Tamar Katz
. Featured on January 9th, 2023.
Gynger
is not rated yet. This is Gynger's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
0
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#14
Report