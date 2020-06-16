Discussion
Morgan Zeigler
Maker
Hi Hunters 👋 I'm Morgan Zeigler, Team of Gyber Outdoors At Gyber, we've created the ultimate cooking experience: supremely portable and singularly high-powered grills and pizza ovens to put incredible food at your fingertips wherever you happen to be. There’s nothing quite like enjoying a thick, juicy steak when summer is in full swing, cooking up some shrimp when you’re tailgating, or sharing in some burgers with friends; especially when you’ve got an easy-to-use Dutton Infrared Grill! These propane grill systems heat up quickly, provide even heat distribution and cooking, and let you load up your favorite meats, vegetables, and snacks so everyone can have a great time enjoying amazing food. Features: Infrared Grill System – Offering the ultimate barbecue experience this gas grill featuring a push start ignition is easy to set up and let you fire up the oven in seconds. Versatile Cooking Accessory – This gas infrared grill can be used to make all types of food, including steaks, burgers, salmon, pizza, lamp chops, chicken breast and more. Rapid Heating Element – Being able to hit temperatures up to 1500°F in minutes makes cooking becomes easier and more efficient; help retain aromas, flavors, and natural food qualities. Light, Portable Design – This propane infrared grill can be used in the backyard for hosting parties, cooking at the park, or serving up a hot meal when camping. Quick and Easy Cleanup – Crafted with food-grade safe 430 stainless steel this gas grill is easy to assemble, disassemble, clean and dishwasher-friendly.
