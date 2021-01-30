discussion
Rick
Maker
Tech Lover!
Hey Product Hunters, founder & maker of GEO here. I'm super excited to be here to share with you my very first product made from Graphene, GEO. Like many of you, with the hustle, the bustle of life gets busy, I'm on the go all the time. My body is always in pain, especially my back & shoulder. Got suggestions from my friends/families to get a different kind of pain relievers, using from heat pads to pain relief patch but everything is just temporary, or only cure on the surface. Frustrated with my situation and with the lack of cool innovative products for on the go people out there in the market, I dived in to get to know the new material, Graphene and spent years to learn and develop GEO to give you deep-penetrating warmth to optimize your recovery from aches and pains. GEO™ is the very first Recovery Pad that is made from Graphene Nanotechnology - the Nobel prize-winning material. It’s super light, eco-friendly, thermoregulated, and most importantly, emits Far-Infrared Heat that’s 100% natural & drug-free.
