Finish Resolutions!
Finish goals an get up to $200, fail, and you'll pay!
Bart Boch
Hi PH! I am Bart, and I have created Finish Resolutions to help others with achieving their New Year goals! The rules are simple: 🎁 You deposit anywhere between $10-$1,000, set a goal, supervisor, and deadline. Money deposited will incentivize you to work on the goals. ⏰ Once the deadline has passed, your supervisor will be asked to confirm that you fulfilled your resolution. 🕳 If your supervisor marks your goal as failed, you will lose the money. 💚 if he confirms that the project is completed, you will get your deposit back and 10-20% guaranteed bonus. 🎉 Rewards are paid using funds from failed resolutions of others, and $6K FR! reserve fund (if funds from failed goals will not be enough to cover bonuses). FR! is not a company, but a research project, so all the proceedings from failed goals are given back in the form of bonuses. We are open for New Year Resolutions only until 31st, and we will reopen next year in January.
