Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Feedbackery
Ranked #17 for today

Feedbackery

Analyze feedback with minimum code integration

Free Options
Feedbackery is a feedback management system that helps businesses to analyze user feedback with minimal code integration. Get instant feedback on your website/feature.
Launched in Productivity, User Experience, SaaS by
Feedbackery
Segment Startup Program
Ad
$50k credits to collect, clean & act on your customer data.
About this launch
Feedbackery
Helping you collect and analyse user feedback with minimal hassle.
0
reviews
3
followers
Feedbackery by
Feedbackery
was hunted by
Feedbackery
in Productivity, User Experience, SaaS. Featured on July 12th, 2022.
Feedbackery
is not rated yet. This is Feedbackery's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Daily rank
#17
Weekly rank
#41