Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Envelop
Envelop
Share private files easily, without losing ownership
Android
Open Source
+ 3
With Blockstack, you decide where your files are stored. Use the default storage (infinite space with a 25MB file limit), or setup your own storage. Upload a file, get a short URL to share and delete files you no longer need or want to share.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
6 minutes ago
Reviews
Would you recommend Envelop to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
💬
Be the first to comment
Send