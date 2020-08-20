discussion
Alan Vargas
Maker
I had to find my ethnic origin by having fun and we developed this application by getting support from artificial intelligence.
I liked the results.
You have to improve the results.
looks like a fun thing
thats cool
My DNA test from 23andme was wrong. It turned out I am an Austrian. This app is good for fun in the company of friends. ;)
I tried different people and the same results did not come out, the application works logically. my father is Algerian and I turned out to be 11% Algerian. amazing.
