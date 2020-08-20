Log In
DNAlyzer

Discover your ethnicity with a photo

DNAlyzer : DNA Ancestry Gradient AI This app tests your Ethnicity. DNAlyzer tries to predict your lineage and which race your family's origins come from.
4 Reviews5.0/5
Alan Vargas
Maker
I had to find my ethnic origin by having fun and we developed this application by getting support from artificial intelligence.
I liked the results.
You have to improve the results.
Lindon Pedersen
looks like a fun thing
Isabella Brown
thats cool
Alex Unt
My DNA test from 23andme was wrong. It turned out I am an Austrian. This app is good for fun in the company of friends. ;)
Maddox Nilsen
@alex_u2 I've used similar apps but this is the first app to know the right country
Olivia Williams
I tried different people and the same results did not come out, the application works logically. my father is Algerian and I turned out to be 11% Algerian. amazing.
