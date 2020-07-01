Discussion
4 Reviews
Miodrag Micic
Maker
Hi product hunters community, I'm the co-founder of Labratfinder. We are collecting and processing with AI millions of published peer-reviewed scientific publications, extracting the information about the researchers involved, products and techniques used. Regular Labratfinder products are highly targeted leads generation platform, allowing to dramatically reduce the cost of sales in life science industry and a product citation widget, allowing to showcase the product's "social proof" via demonstrating the references of the product in scientific publications. It's used in the internet stores and a product catalogues. When all the COVID-19 started we decided to help the community recover faster with whatever we can do. It turns out that our platform can be used to systemize the information about COVID-19 research. So here is our COVID-19 research digest allowing to: - See all researchers and research organizations on the interactive map - Discover most active and most reputable researchers involved with the list of respective publications - See major brands used in COVID-19 research with the list of respective publications - Discover the list of references by research and diagnostics technique. We hope this free resource will help everyone involved better navigate the world of COVID-19 research and possibly find a collaborators and a products for their research. Thank you for taking a look.
