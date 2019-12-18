CIGA Watch
Sophisticated automatic watch with nothing to hide
#1 Product of the DayToday
Calum Webb
I love open-face watches, I'm always seen fiddling with my automatic watch to watch the cogs move in the bottom face! Really like the packaging too!
Can I use straps other than the ones displayed on the web page?
@nancystinson4 Yes, you can freely use all 22mm straps.
@nancystinson4 @zhang_jianmin This is a great addition to an already awesome design! Thanks for creating such a powerful timeless piece!
I love it because it will make me "feel" time, good work guys
@belal_mostafa Thanks a lot
Hey Product Hunters! It is time (no pun intended) to change the way we view watches! They’re no longer just for telling the time, and as a minimalist fashion statement, they only go so far before they all become repetitive and tired. Taking into consideration man’s love of complexity, our team has designed a brand new watch that shows off the beauty of its moving mechanisms and gears. Made of premium materials—super strong and light titanium, a scratch-resistant watch face of curved sapphire crystal, and a selection between Italian leather and an anti-allergic silicone strap—this unique timepiece is designed to fill each second of men’s lives with style, masculinity, and distinctive meaning. It relies on automatic self-winding mechanics, which means it will always work, just by you naturally moving. Even if you stop for nearly two days, it will keep telling the time accurately! Although we’ve spent years refining this design, and employ the world’s greatest automatic mechanism—we also offer a 2-year warranty, just in case. With CIGA, winner of the German Design Award 2020, we made a brilliant debut on the Indiegogo. We raised 100% of our goals in less than 40 minutes, and have already raised over 2,600%! It’s always the right time for CIGA.
Awesome! Love CIGA design watches, although I think the previous design was better (http://www.en.cigadesign.com/en/...) But I do wear them right now, so I could be biased...
@roman_dubinin Haha, glad you love it. We have made many upgrades to Z-Series Titanium version. Asides from the material, we have upgraded the appearance and texture, straps, and packaging. Overall, this version is lighter, slimmer and more comfortable to wear.