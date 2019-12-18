CIGA Watch

  1. Home
Sophisticated automatic watch with nothing to hide

While watches today are unrecognizable—bland minimalist design with no distinctiveness—CIGA Design’s Z-series represents an entirely new generation of watches for men that put the complex nature of time on display through a titanium body and sapphire face.
CIGA Design Z-Series Mechanical Titanium Watch - Geeky GadgetsA new mens watch has launched via Indiegogo this month and already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 1000 backers with still 22 days remaining. The CIGA Design Z-Series mechanical titanium watch is available from $249 or £186.
CIGA presenta un impresionante reloj que apuesta por la transparencia y no necesita pilasDesde CIGA Design han presentado un nuevo reloj que realmente impresiona por lo original de su diseño: todo transparente, para que podamos ver lo que se cuece en su interior. Se trata un proyecto que lanzaron en indiegogo.com con un éxito impresionante: pidieron 8.900 euros de inversión y ya han superado los 200.000 de más de 1.000 personas que ya lo han pedido.
Calum Webb
Calum Webb
Pro
I love open-face watches, I'm always seen fiddling with my automatic watch to watch the cogs move in the bottom face! Really like the packaging too!
Zhang Jianmin
Zhang Jianmin
Maker
@calum Thanks for your feedback. Glad you like it
nancystinson
nancystinson
Can I use straps other than the ones displayed on the web page?
Zhang Jianmin
Zhang Jianmin
Maker
@nancystinson4 Yes, you can freely use all 22mm straps.
Vineta Gajevska
Vineta Gajevska
@nancystinson4 @zhang_jianmin This is a great addition to an already awesome design! Thanks for creating such a powerful timeless piece!
belal mostafa
belal mostafa
I love it because it will make me "feel" time, good work guys
Zhang Jianmin
Zhang Jianmin
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! It is time (no pun intended) to change the way we view watches! They’re no longer just for telling the time, and as a minimalist fashion statement, they only go so far before they all become repetitive and tired. Taking into consideration man’s love of complexity, our team has designed a brand new watch that shows off the beauty of its moving mechanisms and gears. Made of premium materials—super strong and light titanium, a scratch-resistant watch face of curved sapphire crystal, and a selection between Italian leather and an anti-allergic silicone strap—this unique timepiece is designed to fill each second of men’s lives with style, masculinity, and distinctive meaning. It relies on automatic self-winding mechanics, which means it will always work, just by you naturally moving. Even if you stop for nearly two days, it will keep telling the time accurately! Although we’ve spent years refining this design, and employ the world’s greatest automatic mechanism—we also offer a 2-year warranty, just in case. With CIGA, winner of the German Design Award 2020, we made a brilliant debut on the Indiegogo. We raised 100% of our goals in less than 40 minutes, and have already raised over 2,600%! It’s always the right time for CIGA.
Roman Dubinin
Roman Dubinin
Awesome! Love CIGA design watches, although I think the previous design was better (http://www.en.cigadesign.com/en/...) But I do wear them right now, so I could be biased...
Zhang Jianmin
Zhang Jianmin
Maker
@roman_dubinin Haha, glad you love it. We have made many upgrades to Z-Series Titanium version. Asides from the material, we have upgraded the appearance and texture, straps, and packaging. Overall, this version is lighter, slimmer and more comfortable to wear.
