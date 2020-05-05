  1. Home
Powerful, open source web server with automatic HTTPS

Caddy is a powerful, enterprise-ready, open source web server with automatic HTTPS written in Go.
Discussion
Richard Patrick
A new kind of extensible platform for server apps. Good luck!
David Essex
This is really a side-note. I think Caddy is great.
