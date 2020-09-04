discussion
Justin Johnson
MakerI've got a few things going on...
Every day we consume thousands of pieces of content for work and for fun. Social networks, publishers, and the devices we use every day have adapted to the way we visually process information, with thumbnails and descriptions we understand at glance. Unfortunately, somewhere between consuming all this content and saving the important stuff, things get ugly. Literally. We bury important links in notes apps and send emails to ourselves. We hide stuff in our bookmarks bar or roll the dice and keep 50 tabs open. Our files are stored somewhere completely different or we watch as our desktop fills up with downloaded email attachments. Bublup allows you to visually organize any kind of content, created specifically for the millions of us spending hours in front of a screen every day, doing research, shaping new ideas, and working on our next opportunity. Personally, Bublup gave me “one place to save everything” that wasn’t just notes, or just bookmarks, or just cloud storage. I find it irreplaceable for doing online research, brainstorming, visual asset management, large file transfers, and frankly just as a place to save any kind of content I find interesting, whether it’s an important document or an animated GIF. Beyond storage and organization, Bublup has a ton of features that make doing and sharing research easier, like dynamic suggestions based on what you save, interactive group folders, and the ability to “roll” any folder of content into an instant web page you can share anywhere. I even used a roll to build a website for my AirBnB in New York (tinycatskillcabin.com) way faster than a traditional website. If you want to give Bublup a try, I’m inviting the first 1,000 Product Hunters to join my group folder where I’ve included a code for a 3-month trial of Bublup Premium, including more storage and advanced features. Click this link to join the folder and get started: https://buff.ly/3lR5mg2
