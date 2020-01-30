Home
Bits
Build credit without getting into debt
It’s a digital credit card.
But, it’s locked.
You can't touch it.
You can’t use it.
Every month, we charge our fee to your card.
You pay it off.
Your balance returns to zero.
High limits. Low usage. Full payoff.
A perfect payment history.
This builds credit.
Saideep Gupta
damn. this is cool
