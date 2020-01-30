Log In
Build credit without getting into debt

It’s a digital credit card.
But, it’s locked.
You can't touch it.
You can’t use it.
Every month, we charge our fee to your card.
You pay it off.
Your balance returns to zero.
High limits. Low usage. Full payoff.
A perfect payment history.
This builds credit.
Discussion
Saideep Gupta
Saideep Gupta
damn. this is cool
