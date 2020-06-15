Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Davide Filiaggi
Wow that's great
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Pro
Hi Hunters! 🖖 Aryel is a tech startup, founded with the vision of reshaping the traditional digital marketing industry. 🔥 Through Aryel powerful platform, a new concept in media creation & publishing was introduced to disrupt with the usual practices, involve customers in the experience, and boost their engagement. Aryel helps freelance, businesses, and creative agencies to easily launch engaging augmented reality marketing campaigns without the need for coding skills or for downloading apps, removing any barriers and friction towards customers adoption. 📲 The interactive experiences created can be entirely customized with your brand and can easily be shared through a link across different channels, all while receiving helpful insights about their performance. Today, main Aryel features: 👉 Create interactive scenes with simple drag and drop interface, including 3D models, videos, audio, and other assets. 👉 Choose between different AR solutions, such as marker-based, image-recognition, geo-based, face-tracking, and markerless. From here it’s up to you! 👉 Share your campaigns through a simple-URL across different channels. 👉 Access to third-party libraries, with over 10,000 AR-ready 3D models. 👉 Explore infinite possibilities with complete personalization: from custom domains setup, markers generator, and full media assets management. 👉 Boost your performance using real-time insights and analytics. 👉 Connect all your tools to unlock more marketing features. If you have any questions, suggestions or feedback do not hesitate to contact us at hello@aryel.io
UpvoteShare