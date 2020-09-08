discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tommy CourtneyProduct Lead @PerchPeek (career break)
Had a quick play around with this app and a big fan of it. Something I have struggled with personally is keeping track of key learnings/moments from podcasts and this will be a really useful tool to help solve this problem. Only small thing I found is the user experience when highlighting specific timeframes of a podcast is a little bit difficult, but I am sure this is just because I haven't played around enough with it yet. I find that https://dovetailapp.com/ do a really great job of this highlighting function so it may be worth having a quick nosey at their product (I think you can get a free trial for a week before paying). Great job team and best of luck with it
UpvoteShare