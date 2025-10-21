Launching today
Build full-stack apps with AI from Database first

Zoer is an AI-powered platform that builds full-stack apps in minutes — complete with auto-generated database, authentication, responsive UI, and backend logic. Just describe your idea, and let AI handle the coding, structuring, and integration.
Hey Hunters! 👋 I’m Jing, one of the makers of Zoer. We're so excited (and a little nervous!) to finally share this with the Product Hunt community! Our journey started with our previous open-source tool, Chat2DB. While building it, we became obsessed with databases and realized the hardest part of creating any real application isn't the UI—it's the complex, interconnected backend. We asked ourselves: what if an AI could build apps like a real engineer, from the database up? Zoer is our answer. It's an AI that builds complete, production-ready web applications from a single sentence. You describe the app you want, and Zoer generates the database, backend logic, and frontend UI for you in minutes. We built Zoer to be different from the many frontend-only AI tools out there. Here’s what makes it special: 1. True Full-Stack App Generation: Go beyond just the UI. Zoer generates the complete application—frontend, backend business logic, and database schema—giving you a truly functional product from a single prompt. 2. Built-in Database: Every app comes with a powerful, integrated database, ready from the first second. There's no need to configure or pay for a separate service like Supabase—it just works. 3. Production-Ready Auth: Launch real SaaS products and membership sites with built-in User Authentication. It's ready to go out of the box, supporting both Google and Email/Password logins. 4. Powerful Third-Party Integrations: Extend your app's capabilities by seamlessly connecting to services like Stripe for payments or AI models like Nanobanana for image generation. We handle the backend complexity for you. This is just the beginning for us, and we truly believe this is the future of software creation. We'll be here all day to answer every single question, listen to your feedback, and see what you build with Zoer. We can't wait to hear what you think! Let's build! 🚀
