Well Extract
Launching today
AI-powered receipt & invoice extraction for developers
18 followers
Well Extract — Lightweight AI-powered invoice & receipt data extraction tool for developers. CLI-first, open source, and customizable. Run it locally, choose your AI model (OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Ollama), and get structured JSON from any invoice.
Can this tool also create invoices and somehow help with filling out the tax forms? 😅 That is the real pain point (and I reckon that I am not only one).
@busmark_w_nika Yes! we have another package in the repo that generate receipts or invoices based on a prompt. 👀 check it out: https://github.com/WellApp-ai/Well/tree/main/ai-receipt-generator
For the tax forms, not yet, but that's the plan
@busmark_w_nika on point!
I've had to scramble through a lot of invoices and forms to file taxes and completely relate with your pain point.