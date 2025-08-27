Launching today
Wanderboat 2.0
Social + local + AI map search
Stop doomscrolling for local recs! Our AI model watches millions of Instagram/TikTok videos in real-time, picks the gems, and serves up the best dining, bars & events on a map. See the best of what’s happening nearby—no more wading through endless posts!
Wanderboat AI
Hey Product Hunt 👋
We’re the Wanderboat team — ex-Bing Chat builders (anyone miss it?).
The problem:
Living in the moment is great, but finding places shouldn’t feel like a chore. Right now it’s overwhelming content, unverified info, endless back-and-forth… you get the idea.
What we built:
Instead of drowning in tabs or skimming generic AI summaries, we created Wanderboat. It combines our POI search engine, multi-step Thinking Agent, and Vision Understanding model to see the world the way you do. No walls of text (promise) — just curated feeds + a map that surface the best dining, shows, attractions, hotels, and experiences wherever you are.
🍽 Eats, events, attractions, hotels, experiences — all in one place
🤖 AI recs, grounded in real photos & videos from real people
🗺 Chat-based feeds + immersive maps for planning and discovery
⚡ Personalized picks in seconds, tuned to your taste
Why we built it:
“You’re unique.” So your “best” answer should be too. Wanderboat learns your taste, instead of handing you someone else’s.
“Show me, don’t tell me.” Discovery should be visual — see why a spot’s special before you go.
“Ask how you talk.” Maps don’t handle natural search well (“best late-night dessert spot with live music”), but that’s how we actually ask.
Think the way you think. See what you see. All powered by data we self-indexed — that’s Wanderboat.
We’d love your thoughts, ideas, and hidden gems to make it better. Try it today and let us know what you think — every bit of feedback helps shape what’s next.
— The Wanderboat Team 🚤
Hi Product Hunt community,
A big thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us!
Drawing on our experience building Bing and Bing Chat, we asked ourselves: Can we create a product designed to help people discover the right places and experiences for their lives?
That vision led to Wanderboat.
Wanderboat is your AI companion for life’s best discoveries all grounded in authentic, real-world experiences.
Because “the best” is personal, Wanderboat delivers tailored recommendations, explains the reasoning behind them, and presents them visually. The result: no more fragmented searches or endless tabs — just one seamless destination to find what’s truly worth your time.
We’re excited to share Wanderboat with you and would greatly value your feedback as we continue to build and improve.
