VisionStory
Bring your images to life with AI-powered talking videos!4.8•10 reviews•
624 followers
We are dedicated to realizing a vision where everyone can express their beautiful stories through visualized video content, using large language models and text-to-video generation models.
Hey ProductHunt fam! 👋 I’m Shengwei Lai, creator of VisionStory, and I’m STOKED to launch our game-changer: AI Video Podcasts! 🚀
The Problem?
As a podcaster or video creator, you’re drowning in:
💰 Crazy studio rental fees
⏳ Endless editing hours
🤯 Syncing hell (audio + visuals = headaches!)
Plus, if you’re new? The learning curve is BRUTAL.
Our Solution? Magic in 3 Clicks!
Upload your podcast audio. Or generate it!
Pick 2 avatars + 1 studio scene.
Watch AI do the rest:
→ Splits audio into tracks 🎧
→ Plugs avatars into studio seats 🪑
→ Lip-syncs them PERFECTLY 👄
→ BAM! Hollywood-quality podcast video 🎬
Why You’ll LOVE This:
Slash costs: Skip studio rentals! 💸
Save 10+ hours/edit: No more all-nighters! ⏰
0 skills needed: Just upload & chill 😎
Reuse templates: Save your "studio setup" for 1-click videos! ♻️
No audio? NO PROBLEM: Paste a URL/doc → AI writes & voices it! 🤖
Faster & cheaper than human editors. Period. ⚡
The Future?
We’re making these AI hosts UNBELIEVABLY real soon. Try it, roast it, love it — your feedback fuels our rocket! 🚀 Drop questions below — I’m hype to answer! 🔥
Love that I saved my setup - headshot + studio combo. Next episode upload audio alone, instant video consistency! Saves SO much time compared to reloading everything each time.
@lusons Yes, it is just so easy: audio file, url, pdf, all will do. And the setup of your host and guest can be saved as template for furture creatations!
@lusons Yes, the setup feature was developed after talking to creators—because efficiency is everything!
Agnes AI
Exactly the same light-bulb moment here: I typed a 3-sentence prompt and VisionStory turned it into a 30-second mini-doc that actually felt like my voice. The LLM clearly understood the emotional beats I hinted at—flashbacks to childhood, a subtle color shift when the mood lifts—and the pacing was spot-on. Export still took ~4 min for 1080p on the free tier, but that’s way faster than my last After Effects marathon. For non-editors like me it’s already a cheat-code; I’d just love a “re-roll” button so I can iterate on a scene without regenerating the whole sequence.
@cruise_chen Great to hear you're enjoying the feature! Let me know if you need anything.