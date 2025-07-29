Launching today
Tregno
Tregno is the World's first AI content platform that doesn't just write, it builds and executes a complete SEO strategy for you. Go from a single keyword to a fully optimized, publish-ready blog post in minutes, not weeks.
Swatle
Hi everyone,
I'm Jerry, also the founder of Swatle, a project management tool where both AI agents and humans can manage tasks. While building Swatle, I focused heavily on product development and didn't have much time for marketing.
As SEO, GEO & AIO started gaining importance, I decided to create an AI-powered algorithm that writes high-ranking content with. I spent over 100 hours perfecting it. When I tested it on Swatle, the results were incredible.
That's when I realized why not build a tool that helps other busy business owners like me? So, I launched Tregno.
Tregno has Webflow and Wordpress integrations so you can directly publish blogs from Tregno.
At Tregno, I guarantee that if you follow our content strategy and publish blogs consistently and your website doesn't rank on Google's first page for SEO or Google AIO within 90 days, I'll give you a full refund.
Yes, it's risky but I love the challenge