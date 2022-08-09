• 1 review

“A Game-Changer for Multilingual Teams!” As a non-native English speaker, finding a reliable AI tool that truly understands the needs of multilingual teams has been a challenge. timeOS is an absolute game-changer! It seamlessly handles real-time transcription, translation, and provides full meeting recordings. I no longer need to worry about missing key moments in my Zoom meetings. It’s a must-have for any global team!