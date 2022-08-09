timeOS
timeOS is the AI that sits in on your calls & meetings, and completes next steps using expert agents, automatically.
Great idea. I love it. Hope soon I can change the time to 24 hours and connect more than one account. So I have private and business accounts connected.
“A Game-Changer for Multilingual Teams!” As a non-native English speaker, finding a reliable AI tool that truly understands the needs of multilingual teams has been a challenge. timeOS is an absolute game-changer! It seamlessly handles real-time transcription, translation, and provides full meeting recordings. I no longer need to worry about missing key moments in my Zoom meetings. It’s a must-have for any global team!
Love the product. It solves the frustrating experience of scheduling meetings in a way that no other tool has done to date. Very elegant and user friendly. And not as socially unacceptable as some other tools in this space.
Hi Product Hunt!
I'm Tommy, co-founder and CEO of timeOS. And today, I’m thrilled (and a little nervous) to launch timeOS Clips.
First, big applause to @benln for hunting us and everyone who's supported us on this journey. 💜
Let’s be real: meetings and calls run our lives. Pitches, stand-ups, user interviews, all-hands - if you're building something, you're probably talking all day.
But here's the painful truth: the best moments? They slip away the second the call ends.
The customer's aha-moment during your product demo.
That genius idea your engineer drops at 5:58pm on a Friday.
The exact moment your investor says, “I'm in.”
Sure, AI meeting notes help. But text alone can’t capture tone, excitement, or timing. And no one has time to edit through recordings and cut out video moments manually.
I kept wishing for a magic button to grab those golden moments without breaking flow.
So we built one. 🤩
With timeOS Clips, you just talk like normal. Say, “Clip the part where Alex explained the strategy” and keep going. Seconds later, that moment or even a full recap is ready to share.
Here’s how it works:
Capture: timeOS connects to your meetings and calls quietly (no bots required with our macOS app)
Ask: Simply ask for any topic, decision, or specific moment from your call.
Share: Get polished, ready-to-share clips or recaps in seconds.
Here’s how I use Clips today:
📣 User interviews become marketing gold. We all hate creating formulaic testimonial videos. Now you can create them with 1 click.
🎉 All-hands meetings spark culture. I clip the moments that inspire, make us laugh, or remind us what we’re building together → and share them with the whole company.
🧠 Customer calls turn into product insights. One click sends feedback straight to Slack so the team’s always aligned.
Coming soon: AI-powered localization 🌐. You’ll be able to dub any clip into 60+ languages, perfect for global teams. Your demo in English? Now it lives in Spanish, Hindi, or Mandarin.
We believe the future of work should feel borderless and effortless. With Clips, our goal is to help you save time, build alignment, and turn conversations into content that actually moves people.
Thanks for checking it out. The team will be here all day sharing clips, answering questions, and cheering on your launches too.
We read every single line of feedback.
YOLO (You only launch once!)
Rock & roll 🤘🏽
Tommy