The Way of Code
Launching today
The timeless art of vibe coding
Rick Rubin brings ancient wisdom to the modern age in The Way of Code, a meditation on the art and science of vibe coding. The Grammy-award winning producer turns philosophy into practice with artifacts that can be creatively modified with AI.
Raycast
This is super awesome — what a clever way to bring people into the tao of vibe coding! Rick Rubin is a legend.
This is such a fascinating fusion of creativity, philosophy, and tech. The Way of Code feels like a fresh lens on programming — soulful, reflective, and deeply original. Huge kudos on bringing something so unique to life!
Is this a poem?