Turning exotic dance into a mainstream competitive sport.
TFH is pioneering a new category of interactive sports entertainment that turns exotic dancers into pro athletes. Dancers battle for the title in categories like twerk, pole, and more – 100% non-nude & streamed live from their homes to a global audience.
Go Boldly
I really like the concept of dancers being recognized as athletes. It gives them a platform to showcase strength and skill while keeping it entertaining and accessible to a global audience. Brilliant approach!
Turning dance into sport feels refreshing! It highlights dedication, physical power and art while creating something inclusive for everyone. I see a lot of potential for mainstream recognition and fan engagement here.