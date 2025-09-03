Launching today
Turning exotic dance into a mainstream competitive sport.

TFH is pioneering a new category of interactive sports entertainment that turns exotic dancers into pro athletes. Dancers battle for the title in categories like twerk, pole, and more – 100% non-nude & streamed live from their homes to a global audience.
When I moved to Vegas during COVID, I got really into the UFC — a sport that Vegas helped turn into a global phenomenon. At the same time, I was meeting dancers here who shared how hard it was to be taken seriously despite the incredible skill, creativity, and discipline they put into their craft. That’s what led to TFH — a live-streamed, fan-powered dance league built to legitimize exotic dance as a competitive sport. Just like MMA fighters once fought for legitimacy, we’re giving dancers a platform where their talent takes center stage. There's no nudity, no sleaze, and no explicit content whatsoever — just pure skill and audience engagement. We’re blending elements of the UFC, Twitch, and American Idol — letting fans decide the winner of every battle in each live show. I’m proud we’re building something that’s fun, empowering, and overdue. We're launching with a global tournament to find our first champion, which kicks off live on Sept 13. We appreciate any support and happy to talk shop and answer questions about this crazy new sport.
I really like the concept of dancers being recognized as athletes. It gives them a platform to showcase strength and skill while keeping it entertaining and accessible to a global audience. Brilliant approach!

Turning dance into sport feels refreshing! It highlights dedication, physical power and art while creating something inclusive for everyone. I see a lot of potential for mainstream recognition and fan engagement here.

