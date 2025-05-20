Slashit is a simple tool that helps anyone reply faster using dynamic templates, text snippets, and AI powered commands. Save time, reduce repetitive typing, and boost productivity, whether you’re in support, sales, freelancer or just writing a lot.
This is the 2nd launch from Slashit App. View more
Slashit App
Launching today
Turn your common text into shortcuts and work faster with AI
Slashit is a simple tool that helps anyone reply faster using dynamic templates, text snippets, and AI powered commands. Save time, reduce repetitive typing, and boost productivity, whether you’re in support, sales, freelancer or just writing a lot.
Business Operations Managers often spend hours translating technical jargon into something the rest of the team can understand. It s repetitive, time-consuming, and honestly not the best use of your time.
That s why we built the Explain This to a Non-Technical Team Dynamic AI Template in Slashit.
Here s how it works:
Enter your project name / description
Add key technical terms
Slashit App AI instantly generates a simplified, clear explanation for non-technical colleagues
Slashit App
Agnes AI
Oh, this is such a clever fix for anyone drowning in repetitive emails—dynamic templates with AI commands sound like a real sanity-saver for daily work! Is there a way to sync snippets across devices?
Slashit App
@cruise_chen Exactly, this is what we are solving using "Slashit App" tool. You can sync with Windows and Mac for now. Mobile we are building now.
Looks super handy! Seems like it could save me a lot of time that I usually spend having GPT polish text and copy-pasting.
Slashit App
@vickywang_ Great to hear that. I would love to onboard you on this.