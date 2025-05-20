Slashit App

Slashit is a simple tool that helps anyone reply faster using dynamic templates, text snippets, and AI powered commands. Save time, reduce repetitive typing, and boost productivity, whether you’re in support, sales, freelancer or just writing a lot.
Mahmudul Hasan Manik
Maker
📌
Hey Product Hunt 👋 This is Mahmudul Hasan, one of the makers of Slashit App. We are introducing Slashit App - Windows Version. We built Slashit App because we were tired of typing the same message/mail/comment again and again. If you write replies, fill forms, or send emails all day, this is for you. Slashit App helps you: • Create dynamic templates with placeholders • Turn short text into full messages with Snippets (like typing “tks” to get “Thank you so much!”) • Use AI in your template to auto write parts for you • Set your own magic hotkeys (select text → press key → text changes based on your prompt) • See and reuse anything you copied with Clipboard History It works anywhere you can type, web, apps, tools, wherever you have input field. Most importantly you can customise everything: shortcuts, hotkeys, AI prompts, all the way you like. Our goal? Help you write faster, save time, and stop typing the same sentence ten times a day. We use it daily and it really helps, hope it does the same for you. We’re still early and learning fast. Would love your feedback and ideas. Thanks for checking it out. — Mahmudul Hasan Co-founder, Slashit App support@slashit.app | https://www.slashit.app/
Cruise Chen

Oh, this is such a clever fix for anyone drowning in repetitive emails—dynamic templates with AI commands sound like a real sanity-saver for daily work! Is there a way to sync snippets across devices?

Mahmudul Hasan Manik
Maker

@cruise_chen Exactly, this is what we are solving using "Slashit App" tool. You can sync with Windows and Mac for now. Mobile we are building now.

Vicky Wang

Looks super handy! Seems like it could save me a lot of time that I usually spend having GPT polish text and copy-pasting.

Mahmudul Hasan Manik
Maker

@vickywang_ Great to hear that. I would love to onboard you on this.