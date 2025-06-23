Simular Cloud
Your autonomous computer in the cloud
Simular Cloud is your autonomous computer in the cloud—powered by AI agents that click, type, and navigate like a human. No setup, no code. Just ask, and it gets things done. From browsing to automation, it’s your new 24/7 virtual teammate.
🚀 Simular Cloud – Your autonomous computer in the cloud.
We built Simular Cloud so you can skip setup and instantly use the most advanced computer-use AI agent—Agent S2.
Imagine a full Linux desktop in the cloud, operated entirely by an AI that sees, clicks, types, and navigates—just like a human.
No code. No setup. Just ask.
🧠 What can it do?
A few real examples from our early users:
– “Download this zip, unzip it, and find the corgi in a Santa costume.” 🎅🐶
– “Browse Zillow and fill a spreadsheet with homes in Palo Alto—price, size, and address.” 🏠
– “Install matplotlib and draw a 3D spiral graph.” 📊
– “Clear up disk space and remove old files.” 🧹
– “Play poker and make decisions like a human.” ♠️♥️
We built this to give everyone—from solo builders to enterprises—access to next-gen computing without needing to be technical.
👀 How it works:
You can either:
💻 Subscribe to own your autonomous computer
🔁 Or join the public queue to use one for free (or just watch others use it in real time!)
We believe this is the first real step toward autonomous computing.
Simular Cloud is just the beginning.
The next Agent is always faster, smarter, and more capable. ⚡
Would love your feedback, ideas, and wild use cases. We’re just getting started!
🔥 Try it out and happy to answer questions!