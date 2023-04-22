Open source platform for fast-moving engineering teams to secure and deploy application secrets — from development to production.
Launched on August 21st, 2024
Launched on October 26th, 2023
Launched on April 22nd, 2023
Hey @nimishk and Rohan, congratulations on the launch! I tried out Phase a while back and was pretty impressed. The DX is amazing, especially the CLI. Managing secrets has been such a pain, I am definitely gonna use Phase for projects I work on going forward. Love the work! Super easy for me to recommend it to my peers.
This is a mess for us. We don't know where to store them safely. So either we don't store them or we put it into a docs file. Will share with our CTO.
