MiniCPM 4.0

Ultra-efficient on-device AI, now even faster

MiniCPM 4.0 is a family of ultra-efficient, open-source models for on-device AI. Offers significant speed-ups on edge chips, strong performance, and includes highly quantized BitCPM versions.
MiniCPM 4.1

Launching today
The on-device model for your personal data
MiniCPM 4.1 is a new 8B open-source model designed for the edge. Featuring a novel trainable sparse attention architecture, it brings efficient "deep thinking" and long-context capabilities to on-device AI, achieving state-of-the-art performance for its size.
Hi everyone! MiniCPM really gets what's essential for the future of on-device AI. Deep thinking and long-context processing are critical on the edge. Our personal devices—from powerful desktops to laptops—hold a massive amount of private context. A truly useful personal assistant needs to process all of that to be genuinely helpful, and running it locally is the best way to keep it secure. That's why MiniCPM 4.1 is so interesting. Its new sparse architecture makes this kind of deep thinking on your personal data not just possible, but efficient enough to run on consumer hardware. It's a big step forward. Keep pushing, MiniCPM Team! There's a huge chance to shine in the coming big bang of on-device AI hardware and applications.