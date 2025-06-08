MiniCPM 4.0
Ultra-efficient on-device AI, now even faster
MiniCPM 4.0 is a family of ultra-efficient, open-source models for on-device AI. Offers significant speed-ups on edge chips, strong performance, and includes highly quantized BitCPM versions.
The on-device model for your personal data
MiniCPM 4.1
Launching today
MiniCPM 4.1 is a new 8B open-source model designed for the edge. Featuring a novel trainable sparse attention architecture, it brings efficient "deep thinking" and long-context capabilities to on-device AI, achieving state-of-the-art performance for its size.
Free
