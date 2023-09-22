Copilot will uniquely incorporate the context and intelligence of the web, your work data and what you are doing in the moment on your PC to provide better assistance. Available in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and in our web browser with Edge and Bing.
This is the 2nd launch from Microsoft Copilot. View more
Highly expressive and natural speech generation model
Microsoft AI (MAI) Voice-1
Launching today
MAI-Voice-1 is a lightning-fast speech generation model, with an ability to generate a full minute of audio in under a second on a single GPU, making it one of the most efficient speech systems available today.
Free
Launch tags:Artificial Intelligence•Audio
Launch Team
Microsoft coming after @ElevenLabs — /me grabs popcorn. 🍿🍿🍿