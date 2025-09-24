Launching today
Lumora AI

Lumora AI

Paste a URL → get a full email sequence in seconds

11 followers

Visit website
LumoraAI instantly turns your landing page into a 14-day high-converting email drip campaign. Choose tone, persona, and sequence type. Free to start, no writing needed — just paste your URL and get copy you can export or send.
Lumora AI gallery image
Lumora AI gallery image
Lumora AI gallery image
Lumora AI gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityEmail MarketingSaaS
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Maker
📌
Hey PH 👋 I built LumoraAI because I hated staring at blank pages when writing email sequences. Tools like MailChimp are great for sending, but they don’t write for you. Lumora solves this by turning your landing page into a ready-to-send drip in seconds. What’s unique? → -Paste a URL, get full emails instantly -Different tones/personalities -Export-ready for Mailchimp/ConvertKit etc. -Super fast “try → aha” loop I’m proud it’s already helped early users go from idea to launch emails in minutes. Would love feedback on what features you’d want next (A/B testing, built-in sending, or analytics?).
UXPin Merge
UXPin Merge
Code-backed design. Finally in sync
Promoted