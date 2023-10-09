A new form of deliberate communication with the joys of digital collecting and making pen-pals across the world. Immersive letter-writing experience made for the iPad - now on iPhones!
Launched on June 11th, 2024
Launched on October 17th, 2023
Lettre.app is a delightful blend of modern technology and the timeless charm of handwritten letters. The story behind its creation, where it rekindled a father's passion for writing despite physical challenges, is truly heartwarming. The idea of using an iPad and Apple Pencil to facilitate letter writing is not just practical but also deeply sentimental How do users interact with this feature, and what inspired you to incorporate stamps into the platform?
Congrats on the launch, I think it's a fun, intriguing, and valuable idea to restore some of the joys of a different form of communication and perhaps introduce new generations to a form of communication they may never really utilize. I also like your plans for introducing an option for sending physical letters. Given people may no longer have the supplies needed to produce and mail a letter, it might be a nice option for some.
Congrats on your launch, @atik_hossain and the team! As a fan of traditional post letters I'm definitely interested to try your app. The only problem I see is that I don't have iPad. Are you planning to expand to other devices?
Lettre.app
👋 Hello friends, old and new!
We’re delighted (and slightly sleep-deprived) to be back for our third Product Hunt launch; this time with a BIG milestone and a small screen.
A lot has happened since our last launch a couple months ago. So before we dive into what’s new, here’s a small recap-slash-flex(es):
We reached the Top 20 on the App Store in over 158 countries; including the US, UK, India and Australia
Maintained a 4.8-star rating even after surviving viral moments on TikTok, YouTube and across Reddit
Crossed 30k downloads on iPads and built an organic, active & cozy community of over 15K PenPals
Some fun stats from the community
Average person using Lettre spend over 60 minutes per session (video game levels of engagement!)
People across the world have sent over 100k lettres as of today and started over 70k new conversations
There are more than 250k artist-made stamps minted and traded as of today
Not bad for a weird little letter-writing app, right?
That means you can now write heartfelt letters with either a stylus... or your thumb (it’s not easy but it builds character)
What started as a little love letter to the lost art of communication has turned into a full-fledged postal playground, what started as a weekends and nightly project among a small group of friends has turned into a full-time commitment.
For those who don’t know, lettre lets you →
💌 Write and receive handwritten (or typed) lettres
🌍 Connect with global PenPals via continent-based slow post
📬 Collect and trade stamps all beautifully illustrated
📖 Fill your very own Stamp Book with memories, not metrics
We’ve also quietly launched the Pippin Supporters Club (subscription): your way of keeping us independent and our way of saying thank you to the folks who help us keep the lights on.
Supporters get:
🌟 Exclusive freebies; stationery + stamps (you can’t buy them at the Post Office!)
🦜 Fancy badges and shiny avatar frames
🚀 Express Mail + advanced filters ....... many more elite perks & bougie freebies!
☕ And yes, most importantly; the joy of buying us a metaphorical cup of coffee each month so we can keep the community running (membership costs less than the average latte)
Every dollar spent on Lettre isn’t just a transaction; it’s a contribution to keeping the idea and this community alive. Thanks to each and every one of you who have supported us and keeps supporting us in keeping the lights on, we’ve been able to keep this experience truly free -free of ads, spam and all sorts of creepy tracking.
If you’ve ever missed writing a letter, now’s your chance.
If you have read this far it means you already like the idea enough. Good news: we are live on Kickstarter RIGHT NOW! Go check us out and support us through a pledge or by simply just spreading the word. Each share counts, almost as much as each pledge. There are a few Lifetime Memberships to also score if you would like to commit with us for the long haul!
Visit our Kickstarter page
We’re so happy you’re here and can’t wait to read what you write. Thank you for keeping us fully independent and subscriber-funded.
With all our love ,
– The Lettre team 🕊️
Wonderfully thoughtful concept! This brings back the charm of handwritten letters with a modern twist — combining meaningful connection, creativity, and global friendship. A refreshing break from fast messaging.
I couldn't help but notice, but how do you manage a PH campaign and a Kickstarter campaign at the same time? :D Do you have any cross-promoting strategy behind it?