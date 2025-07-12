Subscribe
Sign in
Kimi K2

Kimi K2

Launching today

The 1T parameter open model for agentic intelligence

13 followers

Visit website

Kimi K2 by Moonshot AI is a new 1T parameter open-source MoE model (32B active). It delivers state-of-the-art performance on coding, reasoning, and agentic tasks. Base and Instruct models are now available.

© 2025 Product Hunt