Kimi K2
Launching today
The 1T parameter open model for agentic intelligence
Kimi K2 by Moonshot AI is a new 1T parameter open-source MoE model (32B active). It delivers state-of-the-art performance on coding, reasoning, and agentic tasks. Base and Instruct models are now available.
Hi everyone!
A 1T parameter open-source base model... with benchmark results this impressive. I really hope the delay of OpenAI's next open model isn't because they saw Kimi K2 coming🤔
But regardless, I know the Moonshot team has been putting in the work for this moment, and they absolutely deserve it. They've given the world an incredible open-source model. As far as I know, many dev communities are already incredibly impressed with its agentic coding capabilities.
A heads-up though: given this is a 1T parameter model, running it locally on consumer hardware will be tough for most. The easiest way to get started is by Kimi's official website or API.
Congratulations on the release Zan and team. Good luck!