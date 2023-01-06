Insight7
Analyze videos, audio, and documents with Insight7 for instant insights, themes, quotes & visualizations to power research, marketing, product & operations needs.
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
Ever tried evaluating 100+ customer calls manually? Spreadsheets, sticky notes, random tags... it’s chaos.
That’s why we built Insight7 - to make conversation evaluation fast, scalable, and actually useful.
🔍What it does:
Insight7 automatically evaluates your customer facing calls to surface insights, track performance, and coach teams with confidence.
It’s AI that's built for real workflows, not just tech sales teams or Fortune 500 call centers.
You get real time, role specific evaluation for real world teams.
⚡Key features:
✅ Live team dashboards
✅ Customizable scorecards
✅ One click Starter Kits for Sales, Support, CX & more
Why now?
This is the perfect time to launch. This space needs lean, practical tools, and Insight7 is built exactly for that.
🎁Launch offer:
- Free pilot on your first 100 calls
- 25% off annual plans with code ANNUAL25 (valid till July 3)
We’d love your feedback or questions in the comments!
– Odun & the Insight7 Team
Rather than sampling random calls for QA, you can now have visibility into performance across all calls.
It's a holistic view of performance rather than fragmented metrics. That's interesting.