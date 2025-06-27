Icons8 MCP Server
Launching today
Massive icon packs for vibe-coding
42 followers
Connect Icons8 MCP to Claude Code, Cursor, or Windsurf and get huge icon packs up to 40K icons in your vibe-coding projects. Tell your AI "make these icons colored" or "add food icons" – full coverage guaranteed. Free PNG, $15 SVG.
Icons8
Hey hunters! 👋
We got tired of the same boring dance: code something cool → realize it needs icons → open 47 browser tabs → find matching icons → download → import → repeat.
So we built Icons8 MCP server.
Now you just tell Claude Code (or whatever vibe-coding tool you use) "make all icons trendy and outlined" or "add cute food icons to this menu" and boom – it grabs icons from our library of 116 styles and does it.
Works with Claude Code, Cursor, Windsurf, VS Code and other coding tools that support MCP. Takes 2 minutes to set up.
PNG icons are free. SVG costs $15 (we need to pay our developers and buy coffee sometimes ☕).
We've been making icons for 13 years. Now we're making them stupid-easy to use in the AI coding era.
Share your thoughts in the comments, thank you.